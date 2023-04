April 07, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST

The city is gearing up for the Super Cup football tournament, starting here on April 8. “All the arrangements have been made and tournaments like these will help football in the State,” said P. Anil Kumar, secretary, Kerala Football Association here on Thursday.

Apart from Kozhikode, the Super Cup matches will also be played at Manjeri. The final is scheduled here for April 25.