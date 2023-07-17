HamberMenu
Korea Open: India's star shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth to restart quest for season's first title

Sindhu will face a tough draw at the Korea Open 2023, scheduled from July 18 to 23 in Yeosu, the Republic of Korea

July 17, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Seoul

ANI
India’s Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying during their women’s singles second round match at Indonesia Open badminton tournament at Istora stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 15, 2023.

India’s Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying during their women’s singles second round match at Indonesia Open badminton tournament at Istora stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

With the Korea Open Super 500 competition beginning on Tuesday, Indian ace badminton shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will aim for consistency in their pursuit of their first title of the season.

Sindhu will face a tough draw at the Korea Open 2023, scheduled from July 18 to 23 in Yeosu, the Republic of Korea.

The two-time Olympic medallist is scheduled to play Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu Po, ranked 23rd, in the first round of women’s singles. As early as the second round, the Indian badminton player might face the Republic of China's Chen Yufei, the reigning Olympic champion and current world No. 3.

India will be fielding a sizable 33-member contingent at the Korea Open. Lakshya Sen, who won the Canada Open and reached the U.S. Open semifinals, will try to continue his momentum in the men's singles competition.

Former World No. 1 and current World Ranking 20 Kidambi Srikanth and World No. 9 H.S. Prannoy are also set to return.

Prannoy missed both the U.S. and Canada Open while Srikanth has been out of action since last month’s Indonesia Open.

The doubles sections will also witness some high-profile returns.

India's best men's duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are slated to participate in South Korea. The world No. 3 combo, often known as the 'Brothers of Destruction,' won the Indonesia Open last month.

Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, India's best women's doubles duo, will also return to the court after a month away.

The Korea Open results will be used to determine players' qualification rankings for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. This year's badminton qualification period began on May 1.

