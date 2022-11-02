Khelo India National weightlifting tournament | Komal Wakale wins 87kg crown

Komal Wakale of Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan

Komal Wakale lifted a total of 211kg to win the 87kg crown in the Khelo India National Ranking women’s weightlifting tournament at Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on November 1.

Yogita Khedkar achieved 78kg in snatch, 105kg in clean and jerk and 183kg in aggregate to set three new records and win the junior title.

The results (seniors only): 87kg: 1. Komal Wakale snatch 96kg, clean and jerk 115kg, total 211kg; 2. Modhusmrita Baruah 89kg, 108kg, 197kg; 3. T. Satya Jyothi 89kg, 107kg, 196kg.