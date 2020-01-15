Sport

Kohli named captain of ICC’s ODI and Test teams of the year

Mumbai,13/01/2020: India captain Virat Kohli at the practice session at Wankhede stadium ahead of One Day International match against Australia, on Monday.

Mumbai,13/01/2020: India captain Virat Kohli at the practice session at Wankhede stadium ahead of One Day International match against Australia, on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

India skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli was on January 15 named captain of the International Cricket Council’s ODI and Test teams of the year, capping off a memorable season for the world No.1.

Apart from Kohli, there were four other Indians who were picked in the ICC’s Test and ODI Teams of the Year.

While the Test team featured double-centurion Mayank Agarwal, opener Rohit Sharma, speedster Mohammed Shami and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav found a place in the ODI side.

The ICC’s Teams of the Year 2019:

ODI Team of the Year (in batting order): Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Test Team of the Year (in batting order): Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli (captain), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon.

Rohit Sharma was named ICC’s ‘2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year’ and Kohli won the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award.

