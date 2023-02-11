ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi Blue Spikers sack Romay, Vipul new skipper 

February 11, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Kochi:

The Prime Volleyball team brings in two new players

Srihari P 7600

The Kochi Blue Spikers have sacked its captain, Peru’s Eduardo Romay, on disciplinary grounds after just one match in the ongoing RuPay Prime Volleyball League in Bengaluru.

The team has named Vipul Kumar as its new captain and has also signed two new players with Haryana universal Subham Chaudhary coming in as Romay’s replacement and Delhi libero Prem Singh being brought in for Allen Ashique.

Romay is perhaps the first captain to be dropped from a PVL team on disciplinary grounds.

“When we substituted Romay in the second set of our opening match, he did not like it, he created a furore,” revealed a top team official, who did not want to be named, from Bengaluru.

“There were other teams which had substituted their foreign players but they did not create a problem, they did not want to leave.

“Romay wanted to leave for Peru immediately. We thought we’d have a compromise talk but he was not ready for it. So we have sent him back ...he has left Bengaluru and has gone to Delhi.”

The official also said that the team did not want a new foreign player since the league has already begun and that it would not be easy for new players to adapt to the PVL’s unique rules.

