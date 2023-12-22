December 22, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - BENGALURU

Knotty Legend, who has been well-prepared, is expected to score in the Frankel Trophy (1,100m), the main event of the races to be held here on Friday (Dec 22).

False rails (width about 5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. SHARAVATI PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 1.35 p.m.: 1. Silver Token (10) S. John 61.5, 2. Southern Dynasty (9) Darshan 58, 3. Cinco De Mayo (6) L.A. Rozario 57.5, 4. Ultimate Chance (7) Dhanu S 56.5, 5. Altamonte (1) Jagadeesh 55.5, 6. My Vision (8) Arvind K 55.5, 7. Antilope (2) P. Siddaraju 55, 8. Russian Romance (4) Antony 54.5, 9. Je Ne Sais Quoi (3) G. Vivek 54 and 10. Moving Ahead (5) Saddam H 53.5.

1. SILVER TOKEN 2. JE NE SAIS QUOI, 3. RUSSIAN ROMANCE

2. GOKAK FALLS PLATE (2,000m), rated 20 to 45, 2.10: 1. Anadale (4) S. John 60.5, 2. Saigon (7) I. Chisty 60, 3. Wonder Woman (8) P. Trevor 57.5, 4. Regal Aristocracy (9) Neeraj 56.5, 5. Sunlit Path (1) Hindu S 55, 6. Super Marvella (5) Shreyas S 55, 7. Southernaristocrat (2) Arvind K 54.5, 8. Walvis Bay (6) G. Vivek 54.5, 9. Ebotse (3) Antony 54, 10. Mystical Air (10) Darshan 53.5 and 11. Double Scotch (11) S. Saqlain 53.

1. SAIGON, 2. WONDER WOMAN, 3. SUPER MARVELLA

3. DEVARAYANADURGA STAKES (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 2.45: 1. Never Give In (6) S. John 60.5, 2. Sunway Lagoon (3) M. Naveen 59, 3. Treasure Chest (9) Inayat 56.5, 4. Vyasa (7) I. Chisty 55.5, 5. Sir Tristan (2) Antony 55, 6. Grizzly (4) R. Pradeep 54.5, 7. Elizabeth Regina (10) P. Surya 53.5, 8. Tankinika (8) L.A. Rozario 54.5, 9. Cristaldo (12) B. Harish 53, 10. Eco Friendly (11) A. Ramu 52, 11. Emeraldo (1) S. Shareef 51.5 and 12. Samachar (5) Jagadeesh 51.5.

1. NEVER GIVE IN, 2. TREASURE CHEST, 3. VYASA

4. KOLAR PLATE (1,400m), rated 60 to 85, 3.20: 1. Ravishing Form (7) I. Chisty 60, 2. Peyo (1) M. Prabhakaran 58.5, 3. Douglas (4) Antony 55.5, 4. Prime Abbess (10) Neeraj 54, 5. Del Mar (9) L.A. Rozario 53, 6. Fearless Joey (11) Ashok K 53, 7. King Of War (2) Saddam H 53, 8. Promise Kept (12) S. Saqlain 53, 9. Disruptor (3) A. Ramu 52.5, 10. Shabelle (5) Trevor 51.5, 11. Vivaldo (8) G. Vivek 51 and 12. Pink Jasmine (6) Shreyas S 50.

1. VIVALDO, 2. SHABELLE, 3. RAVISHING FORM

5. FRANKEL TROPHY (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only, (Terms), 3.55: 1. Alpha Legend (7) G. Vivek 56, 2. Gismo (6) Vivek 56, 3. Global Influence (10) Ashok K 56, 4. Knotty Legend (2) Trevor 56, 5. Krystallos (1) Neeraj 56, 6. La Mcqueen (5) Antony 56, 7. Princeless Prince (3) Salman Khan 56, 8. Anzac Parade (4) Dhanu S 54.5, 9. Crimson Flame (8) I. Chisty 54.5, 10. Finley (9) Suraj 54.5 and 11. Golden Stride (-) (-) 54.5.

1. KNOTTY LEGEND, 2. FINLEY, 3. LA MCQUEEN

6. J.B. MALLARADHYA MEMORIAL TROPHY (2,000m), rated 40 to 65, 4.30: 1. Splendido (5) S. John 60, 2. All Attraction (6) G. Vivek 57, 3. Amazing Attraction (2) Trevor 51.5, 4. Granpar (1) Neeraj 51.5, 5. Castaneda (3) S. Saqlain 51 and 6. Stravinsky (4) L.A. Rozario 51.

1. STRAVINSKY, 2. SPLENDIDO

7. CHITRADURGA PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 5.05: 1. Air Display (1) Vivek 60, 2. Anakin (5) P. Siddaraju 59.5, 3. Golden Time (10) G. Vivek 58, 4. Millbrook (6) Antony 57.5, 5. Spectacular (2) A. Ramu 56.5, 6. Classic Charm (9) I. Chisty 56, 7. Smithsonian (7) Darshan 56, 8. Four Wheel Drive (3) Inayat 55, 9. Turkoman (8) S. Shareef 53.5 and 10. High Opinion (4) Hindu S 50.

1. HIGH OPINION, 2. FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, 3. GOLDEN TIME

Day’s best: STRAVINSKY

Double: NEVER GIVE IN - VIVALDO

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.