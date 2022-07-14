Sport

Knotty Dancer, Leonardo, Mojito, Evaldo and Mirra please

Knotty Dancer, Leonardo, Mojito, Evaldo and Mirra pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 14).

Inner sand:

1000m: Golden Quest (Ajinkya) 1-5.5, 600/38.5. Worked well.

1200m: My Solitaire (P. Trevor) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

600m: Smashing Blue (Akshay K) 44. Moved on the bit. India Strong (N.S. Parmar), Gimme (Dhabe) 44.5. They moved freely. Inexhaustible (Nazerul) 45. Easy.

1000m: Evaldo (Akshay K) 1-9, 600/39.5. Impressed. Knotty Dancer (Kiran N) 1-13.5, 600/40.5. In pink of condition. Monteverdi (Hindu S) 1-12, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Randolph (Hindu S) 1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Exalted Dream (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Dragon’s Gold (Ajinkya) 1-9.5, 600/41. Stretched out well. Je Ne Sais Quoi (Kirthis B) 1-16, 600/43. Shaped well.

1200m: Leonardo (Akshay K) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Mojito (N.S. Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/39.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Forseti (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Altamonte (Vivek) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Ravishing Form (P. Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Stamford Bridge (P. Trevor), Kalamitsi (Indrajeet) 1-26.5, 1000/1-11, 600/42 Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. My Vision (Chethan K) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/46.5. Eased up in the last part.

1400m: Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. Moved fluently. Mirra (S. John) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Retains form.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Blues Ballad (Akshay K), Tenali (Nazerul) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 55. They took a smart jump and finished level. Paradise Beckons (Rayan) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 56. Jumped out well. Aguila (P. Trevor), Noble Ruler (Bhawani) 1-36, (1,400-600) 57. Former showed out. Bramastram (Nazerul), Riveting (Shreyas), Divya Shakti (Rozario) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Bramastram impressed while Riveting slowly out. Rule Of Law (Vishal B), Quick Witted (G. Vivek) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. They jumped out well. Spirit Dancer (G. Vivek) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 55. Jumped out smartly.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2022 8:05:32 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/knotty-dancer-leonardo-mojito-evaldo-and-mirra-please/article65640474.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY