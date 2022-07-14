Knotty Dancer, Leonardo, Mojito, Evaldo and Mirra please

July 14, 2022 20:04 IST

Knotty Dancer, Leonardo, Mojito, Evaldo and Mirra pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 14).

Inner sand:

1000m: Golden Quest (Ajinkya) 1-5.5, 600/38.5. Worked well.

1200m: My Solitaire (P. Trevor) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

600m: Smashing Blue (Akshay K) 44. Moved on the bit. India Strong (N.S. Parmar), Gimme (Dhabe) 44.5. They moved freely. Inexhaustible (Nazerul) 45. Easy.

1000m: Evaldo (Akshay K) 1-9, 600/39.5. Impressed. Knotty Dancer (Kiran N) 1-13.5, 600/40.5. In pink of condition. Monteverdi (Hindu S) 1-12, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Randolph (Hindu S) 1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Exalted Dream (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Dragon’s Gold (Ajinkya) 1-9.5, 600/41. Stretched out well. Je Ne Sais Quoi (Kirthis B) 1-16, 600/43. Shaped well.

1200m: Leonardo (Akshay K) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Mojito (N.S. Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/39.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Forseti (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Altamonte (Vivek) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Ravishing Form (P. Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Stamford Bridge (P. Trevor), Kalamitsi (Indrajeet) 1-26.5, 1000/1-11, 600/42 Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. My Vision (Chethan K) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/46.5. Eased up in the last part.

1400m: Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. Moved fluently. Mirra (S. John) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Retains form.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Blues Ballad (Akshay K), Tenali (Nazerul) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 55. They took a smart jump and finished level. Paradise Beckons (Rayan) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 56. Jumped out well. Aguila (P. Trevor), Noble Ruler (Bhawani) 1-36, (1,400-600) 57. Former showed out. Bramastram (Nazerul), Riveting (Shreyas), Divya Shakti (Rozario) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Bramastram impressed while Riveting slowly out. Rule Of Law (Vishal B), Quick Witted (G. Vivek) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. They jumped out well. Spirit Dancer (G. Vivek) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 55. Jumped out smartly.