KKR bowlers restrict SRH to 115

Making an impression: Mavi removed Roy early and returned to dismiss Rashid.

03 October 2021 23:06 IST

Seamers strike and spinners choke the Hyderabad line-up

Sunrisers Hyderabad went further and faster down the slippery slope, getting restricted to 115 for eight in its IPL contest against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Sunday.

SRH got off to the worst possible start after choosing to bat. Wriddhiman Saha was struck on the pads in the first over bowled by Tim Southee. The batsman didn’t review after consulting with partner Jason Roy. However, Hawkeye showed that the ball was missing the stumps.

It was 16 for two when Roy hit straight to mid-on off Shivam Mavi as KKR’s new ball operators troubled SRH with seam movement. At the other end, though, Kane Williamson was playing a different game altogether. He took apart Mavi in the final over of the PowerPlay, hitting four fours to collect 18. The scorching drive through cover and a deft touch past short third-man stood out.

Shakib Al Hasan, playing his first game of the second leg, caught Williamson short of the crease with a direct hit. SRH was reeling at 39 for three in seven overs and Williamson had scored 26 of those.

On a slow deck, SRH’s inexperienced middle-order struggled against KKR’s spin trio of Shakib, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Priyam Garg lofted Shakib for a six over long-on before holing out off Varun soon after.

Jason Holder, too, perished while trying to hit a big one. Abdul Samad smashed back-to-back maximums off Varun before Southee dismissed him in the next over. The KKR spinners went for 58 in 12 overs and took three wickets.