Kiran Rijiju launches Fit India Youth Clubs to promote fitness

New Delhi

15 August 2020 15:45 IST

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day launched the Fit India Youth Club, an initiative to promote fitness across the country.

The Fit India Youth Club, a part of the Fit India Movement envisioned by Prime Minister Narndra, endeavours to harness the power of youth to create mass awareness about the importance of fitness, across the country.

The Fit India Youth Clubs bring together fitness and voluntarism in a unique way in which 75 lakh volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and National Service Scheme, along with Scouts and Guides, NCC and other youth organisations will come together to register in every block in the country.

Advertising

Advertising

According to a Sports Authority of India (SAI) media release, under the aegis of a district unit, each member of the club will motivate people from the community to take up fitness activities of 30 to 60 minutes in his or her daily routine.

Additionally, the clubs will organise and encourage schools and local bodies to organise one community fitness programme every quarter.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Rijiju said, “Only a fit citizen can contribute adequately to his or her country and help fellow citizens in their times of need.

“India is a country of 1.3 billion people, and we have 75 lakh youth volunteers already, and that number will go up to 1 crore very soon,” said Mr. Rijiju, who is confident that 1 crore volunteer can motivate at least 30 crore fellow citizens.

“I am sure that these 1 crore volunteers can motivate at least 30 crore Indians in every nook and corner of India to take up fitness activities regularly.

“With time, both the numbers of volunteers and those who can be motivated to join the Fit India Movement will grow, and soon, we will be able to reach out to every Indian.”

The SAI further stated that one of the first initiatives that will be taken up by the Fit India Youth Clubs is to popularise the Fit India Freedom Run.

It began on Saturday and will continue till October 2. It is a unique concept that allows participants to run at their pace and at their place and plan their own running routes.