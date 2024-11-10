ADVERTISEMENT

Kiran George's Korea Masters run ends in semifinals with loss to Kunlavut

Published - November 10, 2024 06:23 am IST - Iksan City

Kiran George, who trains at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), had earlier registered a fine win over fifth seed Takuma Obayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals

PTI

A file image of Kiran George | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

India’s Kiran George’s impressive run at the Korea Masters badminton came to an end with a semifinal loss to Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men’s singles on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

The 24-year-old, ranked 41st in the world, went down 12-21, 20-22 to the top seed and world No. 5 Vitidsarn in BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

The 24-year-old, ranked 41st in the world, went down 12-21, 20-22 to the top seed and world No. 5 Vitidsarn in BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

Kiran kept it tight in the opening game, staying level at 5-5 before Kunlavut pulled ahead to 11-6 at the break. The Thai shuttler extended his lead further, moving to 17-8 after the interval, and quickly sealed first game.

In the second game, Kunlavut surged to a 13-4 lead, but Kiran mounted a sensational fightback, levelling the score at 20-20. However, Kunlavut held his nerve to win the final two points and close out the match.

