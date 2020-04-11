Sport

Kipchoge’s advice to athletes

World marathon record-holder Eliud Kipchoge says he focuses on strength-training while in isolation to stay injury-free. He warned fellow athletes not to switch off training, saying if they push their bodies too much when the situation around the world improves, they will be prone to injuries.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2020 11:43:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/kipchoges-advice-to-athletes/article31319570.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY