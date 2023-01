Kings Walk, Multiwave, Soft Whisper and Amor please

January 29, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Kings Walk, Multiwave, Soft Whisper and Amor pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Jan. 29).

Outer sand: 800m: Musanda (rb) 1-0, 600/43.5. Urged. Multiwave (Manikandan), Star Symbol (S. Kabdhar) 56, 600/43. They impressed. Allabout Cecil (rb), Royal Baron (rb) 57.5, 600/43. They finished together. Royal Icon (Farhan Alam), Emelda (Koshi Kumar) 58.5, 600/43. They were extended, former finished two lengths in front. Masterpiece (S. Kabdhar), Anzio (Manikandan) 1-0, 600/44. They shaped well. Angel Heart (rb) 59, 600/43. Urged in the last part. Multiheights (rb), Fine Future (rb) 1-3, 600/48. They were easy.

1000m: Kings Show (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45.5. In good condition. Soft Whisper (Manikandan), Speculation (Farhan Alam) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42.5. They are in fine nick, former finished two lengths in front. Knotty Power (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Tudor (Farhan Alam) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Amendment (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44. Well in hand.

1200m: Royal Symbol (rb) 1-33.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/59, 600/46.5. Eased up.

Inner sand: 800m: Yesterday (rb) 1-2.5, 600/46. Easy. Sir Baffert (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Handy. Amor (rb) 51, 600/40. Moved impressively. 1000m: Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar) 1-4.5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved fluently. Gajabo Grande (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. My Opinion (S. Kabdhar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45.5. Easy.

1200m: Romantic Bay (rb) 1-31.5, (1200-600) 41.5. Eased up.

2000m: Golden Kingdom (P.S. Kaviraj) 2-31.5, 1,800/2-17.5, 1,600/2-2.5, 1,400/1-47, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved on the bit.