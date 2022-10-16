King’s Ransom obliges in Betway Pune Derby

King’s Ransom’s trainer Pesi Shroff receiving the Pune Derby trophy from Shivendra Singh of Betway India Limited in the presence of Jay V. Shirke, Mrs. Vijay Shirke, Vijay Shirke and the RWITC chairman Surendra R. Sanas. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s ward King’s Ransom, piloted by P.S. Chouhan, justified her favourite status in the Betway Pune Derby, the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Oct. 16) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Chouhan kept the daughter of Multidimensional-China Creek confidently last throughout the race and moved forward to seventh position at the bend. As the field entered the home straight, Chouhan took the shortest way from the rails and fought off a strong challenge from Dangerous (C.S. Jodha up) to win by a half-a-length.

Trainer Pesi Shroff and P.S. Chouhan scored a grand treble on the day, while Enigma set a new course record for 1200m by winning the Sprint Million in 1m, 6.50s.

1. F.A. & K.A. IRANI CUP (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: ESFIR (Bhawani) 1, Zacapa (J. Chinoy) 2, Toofaan (S. Saqlain) 3 and Intense Belief (C.S. Jodha) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 6-1/2. 1m, 26.05s. ₹55 (w), 16, 13 and 13 (p). SHP: 30, FP: 206, Q: 78, Tanala: 404 and 135. Favourite: Toofaan. Owners: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey, Mrs. Charonne Nagpal, Mr. Chetan Shah, Mr. Sunil S. Majithia & Mr. Rajiv S. Ghule. Trainer: Sanjay Kolse.

2. JIMMY UMRIGAR TROPHY (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: CLAUDIUS (Chouhan) 1, Phenom (Parmar) 2, Kimiko (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Prinia (Trevor) 4. 8-1/4, 5-1/2 and Nose. 1m, 23.96s. ₹21 (w), 11, 12 and 22 (p). SHP: 37, FP: 71, Q: 56, Tanala: 343 and 191. Favourite: Claudius. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla & Mrs. Michelle Y. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole, Mr. Rishad N. Pandole rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. PUNE POLICE COMMISSIONER’S TROPHY (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: MY PRINCESS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Moment Of Madness (H. Gore) 2, Mighty Thunder (Mustakim Alam) 3 and Toussaint (S.J. Sunil) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4 and Hd. 1m, 9.90s. ₹17 (w), 10, 34 and 12 (p). SHP: 185, FP: 320, Q: 261, Tanala: 1,109 and 356. Favourite: My Princess. Owners: Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. Prakash Babu, Mr. Kishore M. Dingra, Mr. Vishwajeet Sood & Mr. Altaf Hussain. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

4. PUNE POLICE COMMISSIONER’S TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: AGOSTINOCARRACCI (Trevor) 1, Divine Thoughts (Akshay Kumar) 2, Alpine Star (Mustakim Alam) 3 and Northern Singer (J. Chinoy) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and 2. 1m, 8.87s. ₹20 (w), 11,13 and 18 (p). SHP: 26, FP: 64, Q: 29, Tanala: 232 and 177. Favourite: Agostino Carracci. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Ms. Anosha Meyer. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

5. NOSHIR & DOLLY DHUNJIBHOY SPRINT MILLION (Gr. 3) (1,200m) (Terms), 4-y-o & over: ENIGMA (Chouhan) 1, Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu) 2, Fast Rain (Parmar) 3 and Market King (R. Ajinkya) 4. 1-1/4, 4-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 6.50s. (record time). ₹16 (w), 14 and 18 (p). SHP: 33, FP: 57, Q: 46, Tanala: 408 and 189. Favourite: Enigma. Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo, Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. BETWAY PUNE DERBY (Gr. 1) (2,000m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: KING’S RANSOM (Multidimensional-China Creek) (Chouhan) 1, Dangerous (Speaking Of Which-Transformation) (C.S. Jodha) 2, Dyf (Cougar Mountain-Soak) (Trevor) 3 and Fortunate Son (Roderic O’ Connor-Only For Gold) (Parmar) 4. 1/2, 4-1/2 and 2-3/4. 2m, 3.21s. ₹24 (w), 14, 22 and 13 (p). SHP: 60, FP: 120, Q: 68, Tanala: 589 and 263. Favourite: King’s Ransom. Owners: Mr. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. VINAYAK TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: HELA (Bhawani) 1, Power Of Neath (P. Shinde) 2, Demetrius (Trevor) 3 and Turmeric Tower (Mustakim Alam) 4. Not run: Historic. ₹70 (w), 15, 16 and 17 (p). SHP: 46, FP: 528, Q: 207, Tanala: 1,870 and 827. Favourite: Turmeric Tower. Owners: M.A.M. Ramswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

8. PLAY.RWITC.COM CUP (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: RUE ST HONORE’ (Neeraj) 1, Indian Crown (Antony Raj) 2, Anoushka (S.Saqlain) 3 and Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 4. Not run: Midas Touch and Juiced. Hd, 2-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 26. 35s. ₹21 (w), 11, 25 and 14 (p). SHP: 86, FP: 101, Q: 103, Tanala: 317 and 152. Favourite: Rue St Honore’. Owners: Equus Racing. Trainer: Altamash A. Ahmed.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹5,848 (953 tkts.) & 30%: 1,334 (1,791 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 532 (76 tkts.), (ii) 479 (121 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 1,751 (91 tkts.) & 30%: 465 (147 tkts.).