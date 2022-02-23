Sport

King Louis, Proposed, Sasakwa and Innisbrook please

King Louis, Proposed, Sasakwa and Innisbrook pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb. 23).

Outer sand: 800m: Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 1-2, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Moresco (P. Vikram), King Louis (C. Umesh) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6, 800/54, 600/41.5. Latter put up a pleasing display.

Inner sand: 600m: Royal Eminence (Shyam Kumar) 39.5. Worked well. Ignorance Is Bliss (Ankit Pal) 48. Easy.

800m: Avellino (Md. Feroze) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Romualdo (Ramandeep), Authentic Bell (rb)1-3, 600/47. They were easy. Streek (rb) 1-1, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Velocity (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Ignition (rb), Turf Buster (rb) 1-3, 600/46. They finished together. Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 54, 600/37. Moved fluently.

1000m: Wind Symbol (C. Umesh) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Well in hand. Aretha (P. Vikram) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Eased up. My Opinion (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Hard held. Storm Breaker (Yash Narredu) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Dark Son (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Desi Empress (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47. Handy. Innisbrook (P. Vikram), Anatolia (C. Umesh) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/37.5. Former was handy, latter was pushed to keep up the pace. Gangster (Yash Narredu) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Proposed (M. Bhaskar) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/54.5, 600/41. In fine nick. Mujer (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Global Applause (M.S. Deora), Herring (N.Jodha) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. They are in fine shape.


