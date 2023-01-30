HamberMenu
Khelo India Youth Games to commence in Madhya Pradesh

For the first time sports like kayaking, canoeing, canoe slalom and fencing will be part of the Khelo India Youth Games

January 30, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Bhopal

PTI
Artists perform during the final rehearsal on the eve of the opening of the Khelo India Youth Games, at T.T. Nagar Stadium in Bhopal, on Jan. 29, 2023.

Artists perform during the final rehearsal on the eve of the opening of the Khelo India Youth Games, at T.T. Nagar Stadium in Bhopal, on Jan. 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) will be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the presence of Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur at Tatya Tope Nagar Stadium here on January 30 evening.

The KYIG 2022 will be held at 23 venues in eight cities of the State in which nearly 6,000 athletes will take part in 27 different sports, an official said.

For the first time sports like kayaking, canoeing, canoe slalom and fencing will be part of the Khelo India Youth Games.

"All preparations for organizing the Khelo India Youth Games have been completed. The games will start from Monday in a glittering manner on the theme 'Hindustan Ka Dil Dhadka Do' for 13 days,” Mr. Chouhan told reporters on January 29.

Noted artists including Shaan, Neeti Mohan, Sivamani and Abhilipsa Panda will perform at the grand opening event, an official said.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik and Madhya Pradesh Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia will also be present on the occasion, the official said.

The games will be held in eight MP cities— Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur Mandla, Balaghat, and Khargone (Maheshwar)— while one cycling event will be held in Delhi, she said.

A total of 303 international and 1,089 national officials will be part of the games and nearly 2,000 volunteers will be deployed at different sport venues, the official said.

