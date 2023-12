December 14, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

New Delhi

Tokyo Olympics champion Manish Narwal claimed gold in the 10m air pistol SH1 category on day five of the Khelo India Para Games here on Thursday, scoring 240.2 points to finish on top.

The 21-year old Narwal, who also won bronze at the 2023 Para Asian Games, finished ahead of Rudransh Khandelwal — who won silver in Hangzhou — in second spot with 226.8 points.

In table tennis, Paralympics and Para Asiad medalist Bhavina Patel won 3-0 over Gujarat statemate Shamim Chawda in the Class 4 category.

The results:

Table Tennis: Men: Class 8: Gajanan Parmar bt Shashidhar Kulkarni 3-2; Amresh Kumar Singh bt Raju 3-0; Tushar Nagar bt Kunal Arora 3-0; Ajay G.V. bt Swapnil Shelke 3-0.

Class 9: Pritam Saha bt Dattaprasad Chougule 3-0; Chetan Salgaonkar bt Brijendra Singh 3-0; Y. Nithish bt Ranjit Singh Gujjar 3-0; Ravinder Yadav bt Ramakrishnaiah Srinivas 3-1.

Shooting: Mixed: 10m air rifle prone SH1: Deepak Saini (250.2); Vijay Kumar (249.3); Mona Agarwal (228.8); SH2: Ram Pal (625.6); Vijay Singh Kuntal (625.5); Satya Janardhana Sridhar Rayala (621.4).

Men 10m air pistol SH1: Manish Narwal (240.2), Rudransh Khandelwal (236.8), Vaibhavraje Bapu Randive (211.6).

Powerlifting: 67kg: Kasthuri Rajamani (100kg); Parul Gohil (64kg); Sumandeep (57kg); 73kg: Reshma Mogil (72kg); Sahista (58kg); Maya (57kg); 80kg: Gursewak Singh (171kg); Abdul Salam (155kg); Honey Dabas (152kg); 88kg: Sandesha B.G. (171kg); Jagmohan (145kg); Divyesh Ladani (140kg).

