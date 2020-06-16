Khelo India Centres of Excellence coming up

Following up on its efforts to push for greater grassroots development of sports and infrastructure, the Sports Ministry has now decided to set up Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCE) under Khelo India.

While KISCE would be identified in every State, the first phase of the scheme will see eight State-owned facilities being upgraded. The eight have been selected on the basis of facilities available in priority sports, infrastructure and past champions.

“The Khelo India State Centre of Excellence are being established to strengthen India’s pursuit for excellence at the Olympics. Our effort is to scale up the best sporting facilities available in each state in India into world-class academies,” Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said.The eight centres: Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy (Itanagar); Jaiprakash Narayan National Youth Centre (Bengaluru); GV Raja Senior Secondary Sports School (Thiruvananthapuram); Khuman Lampak Sports Complex (Imphal); Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Aizawl); State Sports Academy (Kohima); Kalinga Stadium (Bhubaneshwar), and Regional Sports School (Hakimpet).