Keystone for the feature event

March 14, 2022 00:30 IST

Trainer R.H. Sequeira’s Keystone should score over her rivals in the Telangana Race Horse Owners Association Cup (Div. I), the main event of Monday’s (Mar. 14) races.

1. HYDRACES.COM PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.10 p.m.: 1. Ivanhoe (4) B. Nikhil 56, 2. Protocol (2) Abhay Singh 56, 3. Soorya Vahan (3) Gaurav singh 56, 4. Star Medal (9) Nakhat Singh 56, 5. Malibu (7) Mukesh Kumar 54.5, 6. Mysterious Angel (1) R. Ajinkya 54.5, 7. Shaden (6) Md. Ismail 54.5, 8. Silver Lining (8) Afroz Khan 54.5 and 9. Virangna (5) Rafique Sk. 54.5

1. MALIBU, 2. STAR MEDAL, 3. SOORYA VAHAN

2. ST. PADDY PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.45: 1. By The Bay (4) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Georgia Peach (7) Akshay Kumar 58, 3. Top Diamond (12) Mukesh Kumar 58, 4. Hot Seat (8) Md. Ismail 57.5, 5. Costello (9) A.A. Vikrant 55.5, 6. Archangels (10) G. Naresh 53, 7. Exotic Dancer (2) Gaurav Singh 53, 8. Star Cruise (6) Aneel 53, 9. Aibak (1) Kuldeep Singh 51.5, 10. Golden Forza (11) P. Sai Kumar 51.5, 11. Baisa (3) B. Nikhil 51 and 12. Dessee (5) Abhay Singh 51.

1. BY THE BAY, 2. GEORGIA PEACH, 3. EXOTIC DANCER

3. FRANKEL PLATE (1,600m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 2.20: 1. Canterbury (10) Rafique Sk. 56, 2. Divine Destiny (3) Surya Prakash 56, 3. Great Guns (2) R. Ajinkya 56, 4. My Way Or Highway (9) Abhay Singh 56, 5. Sunday Picnic (---), 6. Turgut (4) A.A. Vikrant 56, 7. Carnival Lady (5) B. Nikhil 54.5, 8. Ella Eldingar (8) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 9. Pleroma (1) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 10. Speaking Of Love (6) Mukesh Kumar 54.5 and 11. Voice Of A Dream (7) Nakhat Singh 54.5.

1. VOICE OF A DREAM, 2. GREAT GUNS, 3. PLEROMA

4. TELANGANA RACE HORSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION CUP (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2.55: 1. Amyra (5) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Kingston (10) Akshay Kumar 59, 3. Beauty On Parade (7) A.A. Vikrant 57.5, 4. N R I Vision (9) B.R. Kumar 56, 5. Full Volume (2) S.S. Tanwar 54, 6. Lifes Song (4) Abhay Singh 53.5, 7. Angelita (6) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5, 8. Lifes Song (4) Abhay Singh 53.5, 9. Tomorrows Dreams (3) Santosh Raj 53, 10. Different (8) Surya Prakash 52.5 and 11. Gregor Clegane (11) Kuldeep Singh 52.5.

1. KINGSTON, 2. AMYRA, 3. TOMORROWS DREAMS

5. ELUSIVE PIMPERNEL PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.30: 1. Isra (11) Aneel 60, 2. Mireya (6) Kuldeep Singh 58, 3. Wallop And Gallop (4) Deepak Singh 58, 4. Southern Act (2) Abhay Singh 57.5, 5. Dillon (10) B. Nikhil 56, 6. Silver Bells (3) Santosh Raj 56, 7. Winning Streak (1) Akshay Kumar 54, 8. I Am Superman (9) Gaurav Singh 53, 9. Arrowtown (7) Ajeeth Kumar 52, 10. Gurbaaz (8) Md. Ismail 51.5 and 11. Lighting Power (5) P. Sai Kumar 51.5.

1. WINNING STREAK, 2. SILVER BELLS, 3. ISRA

6. TELANGANA RACE HORSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION CUP (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.05: 1. Stunning Force (10) Deepak Singh 60, 2. Trump Star (3) A.A. Vikrant 58, 3. Green Turf (7) Santosh Raj 57, 4. Unsung Hero (6) Mukesh Kumar 56, 5. Keystone (8) Akshay Kumar 53, 6. N R I Touch (9) Abhay Singh 52.5, 7. Rising Queen (4) B. Nikhil 52, 8. Blissful (1) Nakhat Singh 51.5, 9. Hashtag (11) Gaurav Singh 51.5, 10. Gusty Note (2) G. Naresh 51 and 11. Sporting Smile (5) Khurshad Alam 51.

1. KEYSTONE, 2. HASHTAG, 3. UNSUNG HERO

7. HERVINE PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45, 4.40: 1. Cheltenham (11) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Curcumin (2) P. Sai Kumar 58.5, 3. Bloom Buddy (10) Kiran Naidu 57, 4. Royal Pal (5) R.S. Jodha 57, 5. Grand Finale (7) A.A. Vikrant 56, 6. Call Of The Blue (4) R. Ajinkya 55, 7. Explosive (8) Kuldeep Singh 55, 8. Prime Gardenia (9) Abhay Singh 55, 9. Royal Girl (3) B. Nikhil 55, 10. Forever Bond (13) Surya Prakash 54, 11. Sorry Darling (6) Ajeeth Kumar 54, 12. N R I Gift (1) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 13. N R I Blue (14) Koushik 52 and 14. Story Teller (12) Nakhat Singh 51.5.

1. ROYAL PAL, 2. N R I GIFT, 3. STORY TELLER

8. ROMAN GEM PLATE (1,400m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 5.15: 1. Gray Hawk (6) Aneel 61.5, 2. N R I Ruby (2) Santosh Raj 61.5, 3. Sport On Fire (8) P. Sai Kumar 61.5, 4. Sye Ra (13) Deepak Singh 61.5, 5. Akash (14) A.A. Vikrant 61, 6. Challenger (4) R.S. Jodha 60, 7. Arba Wahed Arba (12) Ajeeth Kumar 59.5, 8. Berkeley (10) Afroz Khan 59.5, 9. Golden Amaris (3) Rafique Sk. 59, 10. N R I City (5) Md. Ismail 58, 11. Red River (7) Nakhat Singh 57, 12. Starwalt (1) Khurshad Alam 57, 13. Tales Of A Legend (11) Gaurav Singh 56.5 and 14. Astronaut (9) P. Gaddam 53.5.

1. N R I RUBY, 2. BERKELEY, 3. CHALLENGER

Day’s Best: BY THE BAY

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 3, 4 & 5. (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.