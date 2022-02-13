Kerala women make it four in a row

Haryana retains the men’s title

Haryana retains the men’s title

Defending champion Kerala defeated Railways 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 25-17 and won the women's title in the National senior volleyball championships at the KIIT indoor stadium here on Sunday.

It was Kerala's fourth straight triumph in the Nationals.

Later, Haryana defeated Railways 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 and retained the men’s title.

The results:

Men: Final: Haryana bt Railways 25-19, 25-18, 25-19.

Third place: Services bt Tamil Nadu 27-27, 25-18, 25-15.

Women's final: Kerala bt Railways 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 25-17. Third place: Karnataka bt Himachal Pradesh 25-15, 17-25, 30-28, 27-25.

Saturday's result: Men's semifinal: Haryana bt Services 25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20.