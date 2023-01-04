Kerala to have its second State TT championship from Jan. 28

January 04, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI:

Kerala will have its second State table tennis championship within the space of one month. The Table Tennis Association of Kerala had its State championship in Alappuzha last week and now the Kerala Table Tennis Association has announced its State championship which will be held at the Regional Sports Centre, Kochi, towards the end of this month.

While the TTAK is recognised by the national body TTFI, the KTTA does not enjoy the national federation’s support but is recognised by the Kerala State Sports Council.

“We are having our State championship on January 28 and 29 in Kochi. Since we are under the State Sports Council, we do need to have a State championship,” Vijay Arjundas Lalla, the KTTA secretary, told The Hindu.

“You have to follow the rules that the Sports Council tells you, so if you don’t do that, they will take action against you.”

Arjundas is confident that the turnout will be good. He expects around 300 players for the event.

The KTTA’s State champions did not play the National championship last year and that is the worry this time too.

“Now the TTFI’s new committee has come, we are requesting the officials to do something. They have said that they will put up the matter at the TTFI’s executive committee meeting,” said Arjundas.