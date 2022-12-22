Midhun to lead Kerala in Santosh Trophy

December 22, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

KOCHI

Goalkeeper V. Midhun, the 29-year-old from SBI, will lead the Kerala team in the Santosh Trophy. Kerala is in Group 2 in the championship’s preliminary stage which begins at the EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, on December 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala, the defending champion, will wear a very different look this time with 16 new faces. According to old timers, Kerala has not made so many changes to its Santosh Trophy team ever before. Almost half the team, and also the head coach P.B. Ramesh, is from KSEB.

“Almost 90% of the players from our last year’s champion team have joined I-League or ISL clubs,” said P. Anilkumar, Kerala Football Association secretary, explaining the reason for so many changes.

This also shows how closely the Santosh Trophy is being watched by the big clubs, though the championship itself will not feature any ISL or I-League players.

Ramco Cements, which has supported the Kerala Santosh Trophy team for the last six years, will continue to be the team’s sponsor. The partnership has offered some memorable moments for Kerala and Gopakumar, Ramco Cements’ GM-Marketing hoped this association will carry the team to new heights.

The other teams in Group 2 are Mizoram, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

The team:

Goalkeepers: V. Midhun (Knr), P.A. Ajmal (Mlp), T.V. Alkeshraj (Tsr).

Defenders: M. Manoj, R. Shinu (both Tvm), K. Ameen (Mlp), Beljin Bolster (Tvm), U. Mohammed Salim (Mlp), Sachu Siby (Idk), Akhil J. Chandran (Ekm), J. Jeritto (Tvm).

Midfielders: Hrishidaath (Tsr), M. Rashid (Ksd), Gifty C. Garcious (Wyd), Nijo Gilbert, P. Ajeesh (both Tvm), Rizwan Ali (Ksd), Vishak Mohanan (Ekm), K.K. Abdhu Raheem (Mlp).

Forwards: M. Viknesh (Tvm), B. Naresh (Ekm), J. John Paul (Tvm).

Officials: P.B. Ramesh (head coach, Klm), Bineesh Kiran (asst coach, Knr), K.K. Hameed (goalkeeping coach, Tsr), T.K.M. Mohammed Rafeek (manager, Ksd).

ADVERTISEMENT