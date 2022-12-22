Midhun to lead Kerala in Santosh Trophy

December 22, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

16 new faces in the defending champion’s team for the National Championship

Sports Bureau

Defending champion Kerala’s team for the Santosh Trophy. The team was announced in Kochi on Thursday.

KOCHI

Goalkeeper V. Midhun, the 29-year-old from SBI, will lead the Kerala team in the Santosh Trophy. Kerala is in Group 2 in the championship’s preliminary stage which begins at the EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, on December 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala, the defending champion, will wear a very different look this time with 16 new faces. According to old timers, Kerala has not made so many changes to its Santosh Trophy team ever before. Almost half the team, and also the head coach P.B. Ramesh, is from KSEB.

“Almost 90% of the players from our last year’s champion team have joined I-League or ISL clubs,” said P. Anilkumar, Kerala Football Association secretary, explaining the reason for so many changes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This also shows how closely the Santosh Trophy is being watched by the big clubs, though the championship itself will not feature any ISL or I-League players.

Ramco Cements, which has supported the Kerala Santosh Trophy team for the last six years, will continue to be the team’s sponsor. The partnership has offered some memorable moments for Kerala and Gopakumar, Ramco Cements’ GM-Marketing hoped this association will carry the team to new heights.

The other teams in Group 2 are Mizoram, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

The team:

Goalkeepers: V. Midhun (Knr), P.A. Ajmal (Mlp), T.V. Alkeshraj (Tsr).

Defenders: M. Manoj, R. Shinu (both Tvm), K. Ameen (Mlp), Beljin Bolster (Tvm), U. Mohammed Salim (Mlp), Sachu Siby (Idk), Akhil J. Chandran (Ekm), J. Jeritto (Tvm).

Midfielders: Hrishidaath (Tsr), M. Rashid (Ksd), Gifty C. Garcious (Wyd), Nijo Gilbert, P. Ajeesh (both Tvm), Rizwan Ali (Ksd), Vishak Mohanan (Ekm), K.K. Abdhu Raheem (Mlp).

Forwards: M. Viknesh (Tvm), B. Naresh (Ekm), J. John Paul (Tvm).

Officials: P.B. Ramesh (head coach, Klm), Bineesh Kiran (asst coach, Knr), K.K. Hameed (goalkeeping coach, Tsr), T.K.M. Mohammed Rafeek (manager, Ksd).

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US