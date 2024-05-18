GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Adrian Luna signs contract extension with Kerala Blasters FC

Published - May 18, 2024 06:02 pm IST - Kochi

Sports Bureau
Adrian Luna. Photo: Shibu Preman /Focus Sports / ISL

Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Luna has signed a contract extension with the Kerala Blasters FC that will see him stay with the club till 2027.

The Kerala Blasters captain, who missed major part of the ISL due to injury, is the highest capped foreign player for the club. Luna represented Blasters in 53 matches and scored 13 goals. The influential midfielder played a big part in the club’s recent success.

“The decision to extend Luna’s contract reflects the club’s commitment to building a strong and stable team foundation. With Luna’s contract extension, the club is confident he will play a significant role in helping Kerala Blasters FC further its ambitions in the league,” the club said in a statement.

