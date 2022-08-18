FIFA ban effect: Kerala Blasters’ pre-season matches in UAE cancelled

Special Correspondent

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

With football’s world body FIFA banning the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Kerala Blasters’ pre-season preparations for the coming Hero Indian Super League have also been hit.

Blasters were scheduled to play friendlies against UAE Pro League clubs in the UAE but that have been cancelled now.

“Due to the current ban by FIFA on the AIFF, our three pre-season matches are cancelled. The team will continue to train in Dubai for the time being and alternative arrangements have been made,” said a Blasters statement on Thursday.

“The club is ensuring that the players have adequate exposure and facilities for us to have the team ready for the Hero ISL season.”

Meanhile, the club is trying to see whether the matches could be played under closed doors.

There is also a worry in the club whether the foreign players would be allowed to play in the ISL.