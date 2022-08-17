Sport

Kerala Blasters signs Bidyashagar Singh

Kerala Blasters FC has signed Bengaluru FC striker Bidyashagar Singh, who will be with the Kochi-based side till May 2023.

The 24-year-old started his career with East Bengal in 2016 and first came into prominence when he took the Kolkata side’s junior team to the final of the 2016-17 under-18 I-League, scoring six goals in the tournament. He made his senior team debut in 2018 and made 12 appearances for the side over two seasons.

Signing for I-League side TRAU in 2020 proved to be a major turning point in Bidyashagar’s career. He scored 12 goals in 15 appearances, including two hat-tricks, leading TRAU to third place in the championship and along with it, bagging the top-scorer title and the Hero of the Season Award.

Following this, he was signed by Bengaluru FC for whom he scored three goals in 11 appearances in different competitions.


