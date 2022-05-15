KBSA announces cash awards for Kerala’s Thomas Cup heroes

KOCHI: Kerala Badminton (Shuttle) Association has announced cash awards for the two players and a coach from Kerala who were part of the Indian team that won the Thomas Cup World men’s team badminton championship in Bangkok on Sunday.

KBSA president K. Anilkumar said H.S. Prannoy and M.R. Arjun will receive Rs 2 lakh each while coach U. Vimal Kumar will be presented Rs 1 lakh.