Kaushik Gandhi on the double for Jolly Rovers

Ashwath Mukunthan (Young Stars, 5/72).

CHENNAI

17 March 2020 07:50 IST

Poiyamozhi scalps six; Ashwin, Ashwath and Rahil finish with five-fors

R. Ashwin picked up five for 50 as MRC-A bowled out India Pistons for 161 on day one in the 11th round of the TNCA first division league at the VB Nest ground here on Monday.

In reply, MRC-A was 142 for six. For Pistons, L. Sathiyannaarayan took four for 45.

M. Kaushik Gandhi scored 224 (271b, 16x4, 1x6) and was engaged in a 174-run third-wicket stand with B. Aparajith (76, 102b, 5x4, 2x6) as Jolly Rovers posted 477 for nine against Swaraj. Kaushik took his season’s tally to 1014 and Aparajith to 1023.

M. Poiyamozhi's six for 62 helped Nelson dismiss Alwarpet for 218. Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with an unbeaten 110 (153b, 11x4, 1x6) for Alwarpet. Hanuma Vihari was unbeaten on 50 (88b, 7x4, 1x6) as Nelson closed the day at 69 for one.

S. Lokeshwar (125, 236b, 8x4, 1x6) and Bhargav Merai (108, 130b, 7x4, 2x6) added 204 for the third wicket as Grand Slam amassed 400 against MCC.

Memorable day

S. Parameeswaran struck his maiden hundred (116, 210b, 16x4, 2x6) in the league as AG’s Office made 214 against Young Stars. For Stars, medium-pacer Ashwath Mukunthan finished with five for 72.

Left-arm spinner Rahil Shah took five for 115 as Globe Trotters scored 385 against Vijay. R. Audhi Sachin (72, 140b, 11x4, 1x6) was involved in a 113-run first-wicket partnership with K. Mukunth (43). Sanvir Singh (67, 83b, 7x4, 2x6) and Sumant Jain (87, 135b, 11x4, 1x6) forged a 101-run stand for the fourth wicket.

The scores (round 11, day 1):

At Murugappa: Grand Slam 400 in 100 overs (S. Lokeshwar 125, Bhargav Merai 108, Manav Parakh 50 n.o.) vs. MCC. Toss: Grand Slam.

At VB Nest: India Pistons 161 in 55.3 overs (Rajat Paliwal 57, R. Ashwin 5/50) vs. MRC-A 142/6 in 42 overs (R. Srinivasan 44, L. Sathiyannaarayan 4/45). Toss: Pistons.

At IITM-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 477/9 in 100 overs (M. Kaushik Gandhi 224, B. Aparajith 76) vs. Swaraj. Toss: Rovers.

At Guru Nanak: Globe Trotters 385 in 98.4 overs (K. Mukunth 43, R. Audhi Sachin 72, Sanvir Singh 67, Sumant Jain 87, Rahil Shah 5/115) vs. Vijay. Toss: Vijay.

At SSN: AG's Office 214 in 86.2 overs (S. Parameeswaran 116, Ashwath Mukunthan 5/72, S. Ajith Ram 4/39) vs. Young Stars 27/2 in 11 overs. Toss: AG's Office.

At Wahe Guru: Alwarpet 218 in 65.2 overs (B. Sai Sudharsan 45, Ruturaj Gaikwad 110 batting, M. Poiyamozhi 6/62) vs. Nelson 69/1 in 29 overs (G. Hanuma Vihari 50 batting). Toss: Alwarpet.