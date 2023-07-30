ADVERTISEMENT

Karthik Karunakaran, KP Shilpa triumph

July 30, 2023 04:57 am | Updated July 31, 2023 12:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

Kamesh Srinivasan

Champion Karthik Karunakaran (left) congratulated by Shekar Veeraswamy in the AITA wheelchair tennis tournament in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Top seed Karthik Karunakaran overcame a late resistance from Shekar Veeraswamy for a 6-1, 7-5 victory in the final of the AITA Rs.200,000 wheelchair tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Sunday.

Karthik led 6-1, 4-1 before Shekar won many rounds of applause from the appreciative gathering with his delectable game. However, at the crunch, Karthik was able to assert himself for a straight-set triumph.

In fact, Karthik had dropped only six games in all on way to the final.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Karthik was beaten in the doubles final, in partnership with Mariappan Durai by Indra Pandey and Balachandar Subramanian 10-8 in the super tie-break.

In the women’s final, top seed KP Shilpa beat Prathima Rao in straight sets, albeit after a tussle.

The singles champions were presented Rs.12,500 each, and the runners-up Rs.8,400. The doubles champions received Rs.6,200.

The president of AITA, Dr. Anil Jain and the president of DLTA, Rohit Rajpal, presented the prizes.

The results (finals):

Men: Karthik Karunakaran bt Shekar Veeraswamy 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles: Indra Pandey & Balachandar Subramanian bt Mariappan Durai & Karthik Karunakaran 2-6, 7-5, [10-8].

Women: KP Shilpa bt Prathima Rao 6-4, 6-3.

= = = EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US