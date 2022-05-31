Karthik excels, mixed bag for TN players 

R. Ashwin holds his own, Sai Kishore and Sai Sudharsan draw attention; Varun and Shahrukh disappoint

Hitting away: Dinesh Karthik donned the role of ‘Finsher’ to perfection for Royal Challengers. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics/IPL

He was a fireball at the end of an innings. The pocket powerhouse innovated, created and invariably took his team past the finish line.

Given the role of the Finisher by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dinesh Karthik, superfit at 36, throbbed with life at the death, notching up a whopping 330 runs with whiplash hits at an astonishing strike rate of 183.33.

Given that he arrived at the crease with just around five overs remaining, sometimes even less, it was incredible Karthik scored so many runs. He was the enforcer.

Karthik’s was a stunning success story but it was a mixed bag for Tamil Nadu cricketers in the just-concluded IPL.

Positive note

On the positive side, R. Ashwin, 12 wickets at ER of 7.50, bowled his off-spin with control for most part for Rajasthan Royals and combined capably with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royals also employed Ashwin’s batting effectively at various slots. A natural timer of the ball, Ashwin produced influential cameos.

Lanky left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore caught the eye with his high-arm action and accuracy for champion Gujarat Titans.

Importantly, he withstood the pressures of bowling in the playoff match and the final, extracting extra bounce and picking up six wickets in five games at an economy rate of 7.56.

And Sai Kishore’s teammate at Titans, Sai Sudharsan is someone with loads of talent as his back-footed six over extra covers off a fiery Kagiso Rabada will testify.

The mentally tough Sudharsan has footwork, the gift of timing and the attractiveness of a left-handed batter.

He notched 141 runs in five matches with a highest of 65 not out. A lad for the future.

‘Mystery’ spinner Varun Chakravarthy had an ordinary IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders. The batsmen, picking the bowler more easily, belted him around. Varun has to evolve.

T. Natarajan, recovering from fitness concerns, had a reasonable outing with Sunrisers Hyderabad with 18 scalps in 11 games at ER 8.72.

His pace was up and his yorkers were on target except in the last few matches when he had problems with his release point and served up full tosses.

Washington Sundar’s season for Sunrisers was marred by injuries but he still managed to make an impression with tight off-spin and some typically elegant left-handed runs as a Finisher. He made 101 runs at SR 146.37. A top-order role would suit him better.

Leg-spinner M. Ashwin had his moments for Mumbai Indians, the big-hitting Shahrukh Khan disappointed for Punjab Kings — he needs to find a way when the line is close to the body — and B. Indrajith could not cash in on top-order opportunities for KKR.