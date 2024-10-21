GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka calls up Aneesh, Abhinav for Ranji game against Bihar

Sports Bureau

Published - October 21, 2024 10:27 pm IST

Abhinav Manohar

Abhinav Manohar | Photo Credit: File photo: VIJAY SONEJI

Bengaluru: With Devdutt Padikkal being named in the India-A squad to Australia, Karnataka has called up K.V. Aneesh and Abhinav Manohar as reinforcements for its Ranji Trophy away trip to Bihar (October 26 to 29).

The contest is a must-win for the eight-time champion after having collected just two points from its opening two matches.

Aneesh, 23, debuted last season and played four First-Class games, including the Ranji quarterfinal against Vidarbha where he made 34 and 40 batting at No.3.

Abhinav Manohar, 30, is yet to make his red-ball debut. The hard-hitting batter has played 36 T20s and seven List A matches for Karnataka and has turned out for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Most recently, he finished with 550 runs at a strike-rate of 194.35 in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Pacer Vidwath Kaverappa is not in the squad as he continues his recovery from the shin injury sustained during the Duleep Trophy.

The squad: Mayank Agarwal (Capt.), Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, R. Smaran, K.V. Aneesh, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Sujay Sateri, Hardik Raj, V. Vyshak, V. Koushik, Luvnith Sisodia, Mohsin Khan, Vidyadhar Patil, Kishan S. Bedare, Abhilash Shetty.

Published - October 21, 2024 10:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.