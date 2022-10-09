Karandeep and Avani win golf titles 

AHMEDABAD

Y. B. Sarangi
October 09, 2022 17:54 IST

Karandeep Kochhar and Avani Prashanth emerged the men and women’s champions in the golf event of the National Games here on Sunday. Chandigarh’s Karandeep scored four-under 68 in the final round to total 267 and win by 10 strokes. Karnataka’s Avani’s even par round was good enough to get her the women’s crown with an aggregate of 288. She won by four shots. The two also helped their respective states to claim the team championships. The scores: Men: Individual: 1. Karandeep Kochhar (68, 66, 65, 68) 267; 2. Abhinav Lohan (68, 66, 72, 71) 277; 3. Sunhit Bishnoi (73, 69, 69, 70) 281. Team: 1. Chandigarh (Anant Singh Ahlawat, Karandeep) 571; 2. Karnataka (Aryan Anand, Trishul Chinappa) 581; 3. Delhi (Sachin Baisoya, Shaurya Bhattacharya) 582. Women: Individual: 1. Avani Prashanth (71, 74, 71, 72) 288; 2. Amandeep Kaur (72, 69, 71, 80) 292; 3. Vani Kapoor (75, 74, 75, 71) and Gaurika Bishnoi (73, 74, 77, 71) 295. Team: 1. Karnataka (Avani Prashanth, Durga Nittur) 590; 2. Haryana (Lavanya Jadon, Vani Kapoor) 599; 3. Punjab (Amandeep Kaur, Mannat Brar) 601.

