Kamaria should make amends

The five-year-old mare Kamaria, who ran third in her last start, is in good shape as evidenced by her track performances and should make amends in the Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Independence Million Powered by SRS Group, the main attraction of Monday’s (Aug. 15) races.

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. SAINT EMILION PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30 — 1.30 p.m.: 1. Commandment (3) Srinath 61, 2. Doc Martin (6) Zervan 61, 3. Jack Bauer (1) Kirtish 61, 4. Mad Love (4) Trevor 61, 5. Hela (5) Bhawani 60, 6. Charming Star (9) Dashrath 59, 7. Toussaint (8) Parmar 58, 8. Caprifla (2) A. Prakash 55, 9. Song Song Blue (7) T.S. Jodha 54, 10. Special Situation (12) Shelar 53.5, 11. Alpha Gene (11) Kaviraj 53 and 12. Sonisha (10) Peter 50.

1. DOC MARTIN, 2. COMMANDMENT, 3. CAPRIFLA

2. ROYAL BARBERS TROPHY (Div. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 2.00: 1. Montgomery (2) P.S. Chouhan 56, 2. Nelson River (6) Ajinkya 56, 3. Champagne Smile (1) Sandesh 54.5, 4. Lady Cadet (5) Santosh 54.5, 5. Lightning Blaze (4) P. Dhebe 54.5, 6. Starry Spirit (7) Parmar 54.5, 7. Tureci (8) T.S. Jodha 54.5 and 8. Zip Along (3) Dashrath 54.5.

1. MONTGOMERY, 2. CHAMPAGNE SMILE, 3. STARRY SPIRIT

3. UK RACING ON PLAY.RWITC.COM PLATE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 2.30 p.m.: 1. Multistarrer (1) Trevor 59.5, 2. Flaming Lamborgini (4) Srinath 56.5, 3. Regal Command (9) Bhawani 56.5, 4. Arabian Phoenix (8) A. Prakash 56, 5. Wellington (5) Santosh 55.5, 6. Pure (3) Parmar 55, 7. Mandeville (2) Kirtish 54.5, 8. Buckley (6) Sandesh 54 and 9. Alastair (7) P.S. Chouhan 53.

1. PURE, 2. ALASTAIR, 3. REGAL COMMAND

4. ENLIGHTENMENT PLATE (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 — 3.00: 1. Summer Night (4) Dashrath 59, 2. Petronia (2) Trevor 57.5, 3. Count Of Savoy (3) Yash Narredu 56, 4. In Contention (5) Ajinkya 56, 5. Rambler (6) Zervan 54, 6. Pride’s Angel (7) Sandesh 53, 7. Alicia (8) C. Umesh 52.5 and 8. Kinnara (1) Kaviraj 51.

1. PETRONIA, 2. ALICIA, 3. IN CONTENTION

5. ROYAL BARBERS TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 3.30: 1. House Of Lords (9) Trevor 56, 2. Fairuza (8) Zervan 54.5, 3. Golden Lioness (7) Yash Narredu 54.5, 4. High Spirit (2) Dashrath 54.5, 5. Kaitlan (5) Sandesh 54.5, 6. Moon Belle (6) V.N. Bunde 54.5, 7. Sweet Emotion (1) Parmar 54.5, 8. Touch Of Fury (3) Nirmal 54.5 and 9. Weronika (4) Kaviraj 54.5.

1. GOLDEN LIONESS, 2. KAITLAN, 3. SWEET EMOTION

6. MAYOR BABURAO SANAS MEMORIAL INDEPENDENCE MILLION POWERED BY SRS GROUP (2, 000m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46 — 4.00: 1. Gangster (9) Zervan 60.5, 2. Kamaria (8) Bhawani 60.5, 3. Zarak (11) A. Prakash 60, 4. She Is On Fire (5) M.S. Deora 57, 5. Leto (7) Sandesh 56, 6. Royal Alamdaar (2) Dashrath 56, 7. Sky Storm (4) Trevor 56, 8. Souza (6) P.S. Chouhan 53.5, 9. Amped (3) Parmar 52.5, 10. Galloping Glory (1) Kaviraj 49.5 and 11. Brazos (10) P. Dhebe 49.

1. KAMARIA, 2. LETO, 3. SOUZA

7. JANARDHAN TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 4.30: 1. Magileto (14) M.S. Deora 60.5, 2. Almas (13) Ajinkya 59, 3. Sovereign Master (1) Shelar 59, 4. Esperanza (5) Zervan 58.5, 5. Fortune Teller (10) T.S. Jodha 58, 6. Moment Of Madness (11) Nirmal Jodha 56.5, 7. Enlightened (9) Srinath 56, 8. Champers On Ice (4) A. Prakash 55, 9. Hilma Klint (7) Kaviraj 54, 10. Trinket (8) Bhawani 54, 11. Ahren (6) H. Gore 53, 12. Gilt Edge (2) S.G. Prasad 52.5, 13. Indian Crown (12) Raghuveer 52.5 and 14. Periwinkle (3) Nazil 50.

1. MAGILETO, 2. ENLIGHTENED, 3. FORTUNE TELLER

8. TRUE ELEGANCE PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30 — 5.00: 1. Ragnar (10) Rupesh 59, 2. Myrcella (3) Zeeshan 58.5, 3. Perfect Man (4) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 4. Cognosco (12) Nazil 58, 5. M‘Sarrat (9) H. Gore 57, 6. Northern Singer (13) Dashrath 57, 7. Red Dust (8) A. Prakash 57, 8. Toofan (11) Merchant 56.5, 9. Intense Belief (7) P. Vinod 55, 10. Daulat Mai (5) Agarwal 54, 11. Scottish Scholar (6) N.K. Ashish 53.5, 12. Tail Event (2) S.G. Prasad 53, 13. Divine Soul (14) Ayyar 52.5 and 14. Supreme Being (1) Raghuveer 49.

1. MYRCELLA, 2. COGNOSCO, 7. RED DUST

Day’s Best: PETRONIA

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8. Treble (i): 5, 6 & 7; (ii): 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.