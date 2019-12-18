Sport

Kallis to be SA batting consultant

Jacques Kallis.

Jacques Kallis.

Jacques Kallis was on Wednesday appointed as South Africa’s batting consultant for the entire duration of its home summer.

“Former Standard Bank Proteas all-rounder, @jacqueskallis75 has been named as the team’s batting consultant for the duration of the summer. He will join the squad for their camp starting in Pretoria today (Wednesday),” CSA announced. Kallis, 44, played a combined 519 international matches for South Africa with 25,534 runs and 577 wickets across formats. He featured in 166 Tests, 328 ODIs and 25 T20I.

IANS adds from Dhaka:

Charl Langeveldt is set to work with the South African team after his resignation as the fast bowling coach of Bangladesh was accepted by the BCB. “Langeveldt said he has offer to work in South Africa’s senior side, which is why he requested the BCB to let him go,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Akram Khan of BCB as telling Bengali daily Prothom Alo on Tuesday.

