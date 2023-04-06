ADVERTISEMENT

Kalikesh Singh Deo given role of NRAI president

April 06, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

“Our immediate priority is in putting our best foot forward for the Asian Games and the World Championships”, said Kalikesh Singh.

Sports Bureau

The Governing Body of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has accepted the long leave of absence by its president Raninder Singh, and has unanimously approved handing over of charge to the senior vice president, Kalikesh Singh Deo, as per the NRAI’s constitution.

The case on Raninder’s election and tenure continues in the Delhi High Court.

“Our immediate priority is in putting our best foot forward for the Asian Games and the World Championships”, said Kalikesh Singh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also acknowledged the splendid role of the government and all stakeholders.

The Union Sports Ministry had asked the NRAI to comply with the president’s 12-year tenure provision as per the National Sports Code. The NRAI has countered the order by saying that it was issued without going through the details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

shooting / sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US