Kalikesh Singh Deo given role of NRAI president

April 06, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Governing Body of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has accepted the long leave of absence by its president Raninder Singh, and has unanimously approved handing over of charge to the senior vice president, Kalikesh Singh Deo, as per the NRAI’s constitution.

The case on Raninder’s election and tenure continues in the Delhi High Court.

“Our immediate priority is in putting our best foot forward for the Asian Games and the World Championships”, said Kalikesh Singh.

He also acknowledged the splendid role of the government and all stakeholders.

The Union Sports Ministry had asked the NRAI to comply with the president’s 12-year tenure provision as per the National Sports Code. The NRAI has countered the order by saying that it was issued without going through the details.

