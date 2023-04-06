HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kalikesh Singh Deo given role of NRAI president

“Our immediate priority is in putting our best foot forward for the Asian Games and the World Championships”, said Kalikesh Singh.

April 06, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

The Governing Body of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has accepted the long leave of absence by its president Raninder Singh, and has unanimously approved handing over of charge to the senior vice president, Kalikesh Singh Deo, as per the NRAI’s constitution.

The case on Raninder’s election and tenure continues in the Delhi High Court.

“Our immediate priority is in putting our best foot forward for the Asian Games and the World Championships”, said Kalikesh Singh.

He also acknowledged the splendid role of the government and all stakeholders.

The Union Sports Ministry had asked the NRAI to comply with the president’s 12-year tenure provision as per the National Sports Code. The NRAI has countered the order by saying that it was issued without going through the details.

Related Topics

shooting / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.