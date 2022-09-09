Kalamitsi, Forest Flame, De Villiers and Victoria Punch shine

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalamitsi, Forest Flame, De Villiers and Victoria Punch shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 9).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Prague (rb) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: El Alamein (Rayan), Flying Brave (Aliyar) 1-16, 600/44.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Dr Logan (Rozario) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1400m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Pleased. Stamford Bridge (Shreyas) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved impressively.

1600m: Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Victoria Punch (Antony) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively.