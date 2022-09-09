Kalamitsi, Forest Flame, De Villiers and Victoria Punch shine

BENGALURU:
September 09, 2022 18:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalamitsi, Forest Flame, De Villiers and Victoria Punch shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 9).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Prague (rb) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: El Alamein (Rayan), Flying Brave (Aliyar) 1-16, 600/44.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Dr Logan (Rozario) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1400m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Pleased. Stamford Bridge (Shreyas) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved impressively.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1600m: Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Victoria Punch (Antony) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app