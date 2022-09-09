Sport

Kalamitsi, Forest Flame, De Villiers and Victoria Punch shine

Kalamitsi, Forest Flame, De Villiers and Victoria Punch shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 9).

Outer sand:

600m: Prague (rb) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: El Alamein (Rayan), Flying Brave (Aliyar) 1-16, 600/44.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Dr Logan (Rozario) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1400m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Pleased. Stamford Bridge (Shreyas) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved impressively.

1600m: Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Victoria Punch (Antony) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2022 6:19:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/kalamitsi-forest-flame-de-villiers-and-victoria-punch-shine/article65870870.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY