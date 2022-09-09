Kalamitsi, Forest Flame, De Villiers and Victoria Punch shine

September 09, 2022 18:16 IST

Kalamitsi, Forest Flame, De Villiers and Victoria Punch shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 9).

Outer sand:

600m: Prague (rb) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: El Alamein (Rayan), Flying Brave (Aliyar) 1-16, 600/44.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Dr Logan (Rozario) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1400m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Pleased. Stamford Bridge (Shreyas) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved impressively.

1600m: Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Victoria Punch (Antony) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively.