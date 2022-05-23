Jyothi Yarraji smashes own 100m hurdles national record in U.K.

Jyothi had bettered Anuradha Biswal's national mark of 13.38 which had stood since 2002

Yarraji Jyothi national gold medal winner training at the SAAP centre of excellence on Acharya Nagarjuna University campus in Guntur on September 13, 2019 | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

Jyothi Yarraji smashed the women's 100m hurdle national record for the second time in less than two weeks while winning the event at the Loughborough International Athletics Meet in the U.K.

The 22-year-old from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday clocked 13.11 seconds under permissible wind speed of +0.3m/s to better her own earlier national record of 13.23 that she had clocked on May 10 during the Cyprus International Meet in Limassol.

Jyothi, who trains under Joseph Hillier at Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics High-Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar, had bettered Anuradha Biswal's national mark of 13.38 which had stood since 2002.

That happened a month after her national record effort was not counted due to wind assistance beyond the legal limit. She had clocked 13.09 seconds during the Federation Cup in Kozhikode last month, but it was not counted as national record as the wind speed was +2.1 m/s, more than the permissible +2.0 m/s.

In 2020 also, Jyothi had run below Biswal's national record time as she clocked 13.03 seconds at the All-India Inter-University Athletics Championships in Moodbidri, Karnataka.

But it was also not counted as NR as National Anti-Doping Agency did not test her at the meet and there was no technical delegate from the Athletics Federation of India.

Jyothi comes from a humble background as her father Suryanarayana is working as a private security guard and her mother Kumari is a domestic help.

Another Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics HPC trainee Amlan Borgohain, who smashed the national record during the Kozhikode Federation Cup, finished fifth in 200m race with a time of 21.27 seconds.

The 24-year-old from Assam had clocked 20.52s in Kozhikode.

In other results, national record holder Siddhant Thingalaya finished second in 110m hurdles with a time of 13.97.

Graceson Amaldas, national swimmer-turned-hurdler from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu won the junior men's 110m hurdles guest race in 13.91 seconds.