Jyothi wins women’s individual title

Abhishek Verma and mixed team claim silver medal

Seasoned compound archer V. Jyothi Surekha toppled two Korean rivals on the trot to claim the compound women’s individual title at the Asian archery championships here on Thursday.

After India, comprising Jyothi and young Rishabh Yadav, lost to the Korean duo of Yunhee Kim and Yonghee Choi 155-154 in the compound mixed team final to take the silver medal, Jyothi returned stronger to show her class.

The 25-year-old, who secured three silver medals in the World championships in Yankton, USA, in September, shot 13 10s on her way to beat former World champion Yunhee 148-143 in the semifinals.

In the final, the Indian produced another brilliant performance to record a narrow 146-145 win over Yoohyun Oh. Jyothi, who won three ends by scoring perfect 30s, had a two-point lead going into the final end. She scored 28 against the Korean’s 29, but still managed to emerge as the champion.

Yoohyun’s final 9 was challenged by the Korean contingent members as they thought it was a 10. However, the judge stuck to his decision.

“The Koreans made a hue and cry over the decision and marched to the target which is not allowed as per rules,” said an Indian official.

In compound men’s individual competition, the experienced Abhishek Verma got the better of young compatriot Mohit Deshwal 147-146 in the semifinals but lost to Korean Jongho Kim 149-148 to take the silver medal.

Mohit also lost his bronze medal match to Sergey Khristich of Kazakhstan 148-145.