Jyothi betters own national record

Silver for Jeswin, Praveen sixth in Italy

A few days after breaking the 20-year-old women’s 100m hurdles national record in Cyprus, Jyothi Yarraji bettered it at the Loughborough international athletics meet at Loughborough, Britain, on Sunday.

The 22-year-old from Andhra Pradesh clocked 13.11s to win the gold ahead of Britain’s Jessica Hunter (13.26). Jyothi had clocked 13.23 to win the Limassol international in Cyprus earlier this month.

In the men’s 200m, national record holder Amlan Borgohain was fifth in 21.27s. He had broken the national record with 20.52s at the recent Federation Cup in Malappuram.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s Jeswin Aldrin who had won the Federation Cup gold with a wind-assisted 8.37m (personal best 8.26m), won the men’s long jump silver with 7.82m at the Castiglione international meet at Grosseto, Italy. Britain’s Reynold Banigo, who has a personal best of 8.04m, won the gold with 7.94.

And Tamil Nadu’s Praveen Chithravel, who produced a 16.84m triple jump in the recent Federation Cup, was sixth in his event with 16.18m. Cuban Andy Diaz won the event with a personal best 17.64 while two Chinese, Yaoqing Fang (16.81) and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Yaming Zhu (16.80), took the silver and bronze.

Jeswin and Praveen, who are coached by Cuba’s two-time Worlds triple jump silver medallist Yoandris Betanzos at the JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, had to make frequent change of plans in the last couple of weeks after visa issues delayed their arrival in Europe.