Jurel powers India to title triumph

India defeated South Africa by 69 runs in the final to win the Quadrangular series (under-19) on Thursday.

The visitors, reduced to 31 for three by medium-pacer Gerald Coetzee’s burst, recovered through Dhruv Jurel and Thakur Tilak Varma who forged a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket.

While Tilak scored 70 (103b, 7x4, 1x6), Jurel made 101, his 115-ball innings containing eight fours and two sixes.

Siddhesh Veer (48, 37b, 3x4, 2x6) powered India to 259 for seven in 50 overs.

In reply, the hosts were never in the chase, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Jurel was named man-of-the-match while Tilak was adjudged man-of-the-series.

The scores: India under-19 259/7 in 50 overs (Tilak Varma 70, Dhruv Jurel 101, Siddhesh Veer 48 n.o., Gerald Coetzee 3/19) bt South Africa under-19 190 in 43.1 overs (Jonathan Bird 39, Jack Lees 52, Atharva Ankolekar 4/31).