July 22, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

Changwon (Korea)

The Indian squad bagged two bronze medals in the 25m standard pistol team events in the Junior World Championship here on Saturday.

Individually, the shooters could not fare better than the ninth spot in men’s event and 13th place in women’s competition that figures in the non-Olympic category.

India continued in the second place in the medals table with four gold, five silver and five bronze. China was on top with 12 gold, nine silver and five bronze medals. Host Korea was breathing down the neck with three gold, six silver and six bronze medals.

In men’s trap. Shapath Bharadwaj (94), Bakhtyaruddin Malek (93), Shardul Vihan (93) were in a good position after four of the five rounds to stake their claim for a berth in the final.

Equally, in women’s trap, Aashima Ahlawat (88), Preeti Rajak (87), Bhavya Tripathi (87), Sabeera Haris (86) were having a reasonable chance, provided they shoot strong in the fifth and final round of qualification.

The results:

25m standard pistol: Junior men: 1. Hong Sukjin (Kor) 578; 2. Nikita Chiryukin (Kaz) 572; 3. Wang Shiwen (Chn) 571; 9. Unish Holinder 563; 15. Randeep Singh 557; 16. Ankait Tomar 557; 21. Akshay Kumar 551.

Team: 1. China 1683, 2. Korea 1679; 3. India (Unish Holinder, Randeep Singh, Akshay Kumar) 1671

Junior women: 1. Wu Shushan (Chn) 566; 2. Kim Minseo (Kor) 559; 3. Won Chaeeun (Kor) 556; 13. Yashita Shokeen 539; 15. Aditi Sejwal 536; 20. Kritika Sharma 521; 21. Prarthana Khanna 518; 22. Tiyana Phogat 516; 24. Akshita Soni 510.

Team: 1. Korea 1665; 2. China 1649; 3. India 1573.

