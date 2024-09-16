GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Julius, Nostalgia and Purple Martini catch the eye

Published - September 16, 2024 06:05 pm IST - PUNE:

Julius, Nostalgia and Purple Martini caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 16) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Liam (Vinod Shinde) 55, 600/41. Easy. Mila (app), Kingsland (Vinod Shinde) 54, 600/39. They moved level freely. Talking Point (Saba) 50, 600/38. Urged. Caliph (Atul) 50, 600/37. Moved well. Black Thunder (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently.

1000m: Saifa (Bhawani) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Pressed in the last part. El Greco (Trainer) 1-11, 600/44. Easy. Nostalgia (Hamir), Dexa (Zervan) 1-5,  800/52, 600/40. Former started three lengths ahead and finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Thalassa (Sandesh) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.

1600m: Julius (Bhawani) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Purple Martini (Gore), Evgenia (Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Dream Alliance (Mansoor), Opus Dei (Shelar) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. They finished level freely.

Mock race noted on September 15:

Race track:

1600m: Juliette (C.S. Jodha), Brego (P. Vinod) and Juliana (Bhawani) 1-49, 600/37. Juliette, who is in great heart, won the race comfortably by a distance.

Published - September 16, 2024 06:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.