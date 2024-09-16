Julius, Nostalgia and Purple Martini catch the eye

Julius, Nostalgia and Purple Martini caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 16) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Liam (Vinod Shinde) 55, 600/41. Easy. Mila (app), Kingsland (Vinod Shinde) 54, 600/39. They moved level freely. Talking Point (Saba) 50, 600/38. Urged. Caliph (Atul) 50, 600/37. Moved well. Black Thunder (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently.

1000m: Saifa (Bhawani) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Pressed in the last part. El Greco (Trainer) 1-11, 600/44. Easy. Nostalgia (Hamir), Dexa (Zervan) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former started three lengths ahead and finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Thalassa (Sandesh) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.

1600m: Julius (Bhawani) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Purple Martini (Gore), Evgenia (Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Dream Alliance (Mansoor), Opus Dei (Shelar) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. They finished level freely.

Mock race noted on September 15:

Race track:

1600m: Juliette (C.S. Jodha), Brego (P. Vinod) and Juliana (Bhawani) 1-49, 600/37. Juliette, who is in great heart, won the race comfortably by a distance.