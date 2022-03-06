Juliette keeps her tryst with destiny in the Invitation Cup

C.S. Jodha powering Juliette home in the Chettinad Indian Turf Invitation cup at the Madras Race Club, Guindy, in Chennai on Sunday | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

March 06, 2022 21:37 IST

Juliette (C.S. Jodha astride) being led in by trainer Karthik Ganapathy and A.C. Muthiah (representing M.A.M. Ramaswamy of Chettiar Charitable Trust) after her win in the Chettinad Indian Turf Invitation Cup at the Madras Race Club, Guindy, in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Members of the team behind the success of Juliette, along with dignitaries, pose with the magnificent Indian Turf Invitation Cup at the Madras Race Club, Guindy, in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Cosmic Ray (P. Trevor up) speeds past the finishing post in the Maj. P.K .Mehra Memorial Super Mile at the Madras Race Club, Guindy, in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Trainer Sulaiman Attaollahi and owner Saket lead in Cosmic Ray (P. Trevor up) after she became the first horse to retain the Maj. P.K. Mehra Memorial Super Mile Cup at the Madras Race Club, Guindy, in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The team behind the success of Cosmic Ray in the Maj. P.K. Mehra Memorial Super Mile Cup at the Madras Race Club, Guindy, in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Cosmic Ray does a repeat act in style in the Super Mile