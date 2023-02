February 19, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

CHENNAI

Himashi Tokas of Madhya Pradesh bagged the 63kg cadet girls’ gold in the National cadet and sub-junior judo championships on Sunday.

The results (winners only):

Cadet boys: 81kg: Ravi (Har); 90kg: N. Sheetal (Man); +90kg: Yash Yadav (UP).

Cadet girls: 63kg: Himashi Tokas (MP); 70kg: Khushi (Del); +70kg: Kanwarpreet Kaur (Pun).