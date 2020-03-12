Joaquin prepped for an encore

Mumbai:

12 March 2020 02:00 IST

Trainer Shazaan Shah’s ward Joaquin, who won well in his last start, should repeat his performance in the Jimmy Bharucha Trophy, the main event of Thursday’s (Mar. 12) evening races here. Rails will be placed 5 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and thereafter 11 metres wide from 800m upto the winning post.

1. SIX SPEED PLATE DIV. II (1,200m), Cl.V, rated 4 to 30, 5.00 p.m.: 1. Airmax (4) Akshay 59.5, 2. Sandra’s Secret (3) Ajinkya 56.5, 3. Adams Beginning (5) Dashrath 56, 4. Masar (7) Nazil 54.5, 5. War Of Attrition (2) Zeeshan 54.5, 6. Arabian Muktar (1) Merchant 54, 7. Solo Mission (6) Bhawani 52.5, 8. Principessa (8) Kaviraj 51 and 9. Osprey Arrow (9) Peter 50.

1. SOLO MISSION, 2. ADAMS BEGINNING, 3. SOARING HIGH

2. GOLD STAR PLATE (1,600m) Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5.30: 1. Revelator (6) Nicky Mackay 60.5, 2. Rhapsody (2) Trevor 58.5, 3. Nekhbet (1) Neeraj 56, 4. Gallantry (5) Chouhan 55, 5. Sunrise Ruby (4) Nazil 54 and Fencing (3) Dashrath 49.5.

1. RHAPSODY, 2. GALLANTRY, 3. NEKHBET

3. JIMMY BHARUCHA TROPHY (1,200m), 3-y-o only, 6.00: 1. Joaquin (7) Sandesh 57, 2. Leopard Rock (1) Suraj Narredu 57, 3. Soaring High (5) Akshay 57, 4. Exotic Queen (6) Imran Chisty 55.5, 5. Sky Fall (4) David Egan 55.5, 6. Dharasana (8) Nicky Mackay 54, 7. Candescent Star (2) Zeeshan 52.5, 8. Farahnaaz (3) Peter 52.5 and 9. Fire N Ice (9) Parmar 52.5.

1. JOAQUIN, 2. SKY FALL, 3. SOARING HIGH

4. ASSERT THE RIGHT PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 6.30: 1. Verdandi (4) A.Prakash 62, 2. Gracida (2) Santosh 61.5, 3. Sandalphon (3) C.S.Jodha 60.5, 4. Brianna (6) Nazil 60, 5. Flying Dragon (10) Peter 60, 6. Paolita (5) Neeraj 59, 7. Highdare (9) Chouhan 57, 8. Arizona Pie (1) Kaviraj 55.5, 9. Chezza (8) Merchant 53.5 and 10. Grand Passage (7) Bhawani 51.5.

1. SANDALPHON, 2. FLYING DRAGON, 3. VERDANDI

5. ROYAL DEEDS PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 7.00: 1. Thomas Hardy (1) Kuldeep 61.5, 2. Highland Lass (2) Kaviraj 60.5, 3. Super Mario (9) Sandesh 59, 4. Articulate (7) Neeraj 57, 5. Direwolf (4) Chouhan 57, 6. Stick To The Plan (8) C.S. Jodha 56, 7. Grand Architect (6) Aniket 54.5, 8. Romantic Warrior (5) Peter 53.5 and 9. Highland Woods (3) Nazil 52.

1. SUPER MARIO, 2. STICK TO THE PLAN, 3. ARTICULATE

6. BEHRAM A ENGINEER CUP (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 7.30: 1. Clark Kent (8) Chouhan 60.5, 2. Mount Moriah (10) David Egan 60.5, 3. Oui Sauvage (1) Trevor 59, 4. Lion King (4) Sandesh 58.5, 5. Power Of Neath (9) Peter 57.5, 6. North Winds (6) Suraj Narredu 56, 7. Regal Shot (3) Bhawani 55.5, 8. Mikayla’s Pride (2) Nazil 54.5, 9. Ms Boss (7) Nicky Mackay 53 and 10. Princess Scarlet (5) Neeraj 51.

1. LION KING, 2. NORTH WINDS, 3. MOUNT MORIAH.

7. SIX SPEED PLATE DIV. I (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 8.00: 1. Golden Steal (5) David Egan 61.5, 2. Ame (6) Sandesh 60.5, 3. Arabian Storm (4) Kaviraj 60, 4. Miraculous (3) Shubham 60, 5. Twinspire (8) Peter 59.5, 6. About The Cloud (withdrawn), 7. Pezula (2) Aniket 58.5, 8. Tough Cop (1) C.S.Jodha 58.5 and 9. Blazing Bay (7) Bhawani 57.

1. GOLDEN STEAL, 2. BLAZING BAY, 3. AME

Day’s Best: JOAQUIN

Double: RHAPSODY — LION KING

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.