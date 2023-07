July 15, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

JHAJJAR

Third seed Swastik Sharma defeated Arjun Rathi 6-2, 0-6, 6-3 in the boys final of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Saturday. In the girls’ final, Yashika Shokeen blanked Manshi Singh.

The results (finals): U-18: Boys: Swastik Sharma bt Arjun Rathi 6-2, 0-6, 6-3; Girls: Yashika Shokeen bt Manshi Singh 6-0, 6-0.

