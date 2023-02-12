ADVERTISEMENT

Jeswin and Jyothi take silver with indoor National records

February 12, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Jeswin Aldrin. file photo | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin and 60m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji broke national indoor records while winning silver medals on the final day of the 10 th Asian indoor athletics championships at Astana, Kazakhstan, on Sunday.

Aldrin, who fouled four of his six attempts in the final, jumped 7.97m in his second attempt to better his own national record of 7.93m which came in the qualification round a couple of days ago while Yarraji also bettered her performance in the heats.

The results (gold medallists and Indian performances in finals):

Men: 800m: 1. Ebrahim Alzofairi (Kuw) 1:49.33s.

3000m: 1. Mohamad Algarni (Qat) 7:55.25s.

60m hurdles: 1. David Yefremov (Kaz) 7.65s.

Long jump: 1. Lin Yu-Tang (Tpe) 8.02m, 2. Jeswin Aldrin (Ind) 7.97 indoor NR, OR 7.93, own, 2023.

High jump: 1. Ryoichi Akamatsu (Jpn) 2.28m, 6. Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Ind) 2.20m.

Heptathlon: 1. Yuma Maruyama (Jpn) 5801 pts.

Women: 800m: 1. Wu Hongjiao (Chn) 2:06.85s.

60m hurdles: 1. Masumi Aoki (Jpn) 8.01s, 2. Jyothi Yarraji (Ind) 8.13 NR, OR 8.16 own, 2023.

Long jump: 1. Sumire Hata (Jpn) 6.64m, 5. Shaili Singh (Ind) 6.27.

High jump: 1. Nadezhda Dubovitskaya (Kaz) 1.89m, 6. Abhinaya Shetty (Ind) 1.75.

