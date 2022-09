After failing to touch 8m in his last five meets, long jumper Jeswin Aldrin crossed the landmark impressively while winning the Golden Fly Series athletics meet with 8.12m at Liechtenstein on Sunday.

It was the first time, the 20-year-old Federation Cup champion (with a wind-assisted 8.37m) was crossing 8m in a competition outside India.

Triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, competing in long jump, was fourth with 7.58m.