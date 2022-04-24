Jerusalem should come good in The Hindu Trophy

April 24, 2022 00:30 IST

Trainer M. Narredu’s ward Jerusalem, who ran second in his last start, should make amends in The Hindu Trophy, the main event of the concluding day’s races here on Sunday (Apr. 24).

1. TRAINERS TROPHY (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 3.00 p.m.: 1. Red Dust (10) Sandesh 59, 2. M’sarrat (9) H. Gore 58.5, 3. Power Of Blessings (6) Dashrath 57, 4. Divine Soul (8) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 5. Dowsabel (2) A. Prakash 55, 6. Zacapa (4) M. Alam 54, 7. Cupido (1) Zeeshan 53.5, 8. Royal Castle (7) Agarwal 53.5, 9. Turmeric Tower (11) Aniket 52.5, 10. Smart Choice (5) Raghuveer 49 and 11. Suited Aces (3) S. Shareef 49.

1. RED DUST, 2. DOWSABEL, 3. M’SARRAT

2. RACING OFFICIALS TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.30: 1. Majestic Warrior (7) M. Alam 59, 2. Dali Swirl (5) A. Prakash 56.5, 3. Red Carnation (3) Agarwal 56.5, 4. Lagertha (9) Peter 56, 5. Majorella Blue (10) T.S. Jodha 55.5, 6. Fast Rain (1) Parmar 55, 7. Lord And Master (8) Trevor 55, 8. Rhythm Of Nature (2) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 9. Power Of Infinity (6) Dashrath 53.5, 10. Hilma Klint (4) Aniket 53, 11. Lion King (12) Zeeshan 52 and 12. Mount Sinai (11) Nazil 51.

1. LORD AND MASTER, 2. DALI SWIRL, 3. LAGERTHA

3. JAYANT M. SHAH AND CHAMPAK M. SHAH TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.00: 1. Aira (2) H. Gore 60.5, 2. Empower (1) Trevor 60.5, 3. Chancellor (7) Sandesh 60, 4. Candescent Star (5) Kirtish 58, 5. Leto (4) C.S. Jodha 56, 6. Toussaint (8) Parmar 52.5, 7. Tarzan (6) T.S. Jodha 51.5 and 8. Caprifla (3) Nazil 49.

1. EMPOWER, 2. TARZAN, 3. AIRA

4. THE HINDU TROPHY (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o only, 4.30: 1. Jerusalem (4) Neeraj 57, 2. Lord Murphy (5) Nazil 57, 3. Mighty Thunder (2) Agarwal 57, 4. Pegaso (3) Aniket 57, 5. Tyrone Black (1) Trevor 57 and 6. Esperanza (6) Zeeshan 55.5.

1. JERUSALEM, 2. PEGASO

5. TIMES OF INDIA TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 5.00: 1. Edmund (9) S.J. Sunil 56, 2. Montgomery (6) Parmar 56, 3. My Name Is Trinity (5) Peter 56, 4. Prince Igor (11) Aniket 56, 5. Marine Girl (10) Shahrukh 54.5, 6. Mojo (3) Nazil 54.5, 7. Mozelle (7) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 8. Nostalgic (1) Zeeshan 54.5, 9. Sierra Dela Plata (2) Neeraj 54.5, 10. Swift (4) Trevor 54.5 and 11. Weronika (8) Sandesh 54.5.

1. WERONIKA, 2. MOZELLE, 3. SWIFT

6. GOODBYE PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 5.30: 1. Beemer (10) Kirtish 62, 2. Blazing Bay (7) H. Gore 62, 3. Silver Steps (2) Trevor 60.5, 4. Campaign (1) Aniket 59, 5. Verdandi (6) Neeraj 59, 6. Baku (5) T.S. Jodha 57.5, 7. Spiritual Rock (11) Dashrath 57, 8. Anoushka (8) Sandesh 56, 9. Dagger’s Strike (9) Ayyar 56, 10. Special Situation (3) Shelar 55.5, 11. Wafy (4) Raghuveer 55.5 and 12. Nusrat (12) V. Bunde 49.5.

1. BLAZING BAY, 2. SILVER STEPS, 3. BAKU

7. TRAINERS TROPHY (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 6.00: 1. Ahren (2) H. Gore 59, 2. Sky Hawk (10) T.S. Jodha 59, 3. Power Of Neath (11) Dashrath 58, 4. Between Friends (7) C.S. Jodha 57, 5. Remy Red (8) Aniket 57, 6. Bold Advance (9) M. Alam 56.5, 7. Cipher (3) Sandesh 56.5, 8. Scottish Scholar (6) N.K. Ashish 55.5, 9. Ame (1) V. Walkar 54, 10. Daulat Mai (12) Agarwal 54, 11. Historic (5) Zeeshan 53 and 12. Supreme Being (4) S. Shareef 49.

1. CIPHER, 2. BETWEEN FRIENDS, 3. POWER OF NEATH

Day’s Best: LORD AND MASTER

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.