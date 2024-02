Jashanpreet and Gug take men’s and women’s 400m gold

February 26, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - GUWAHATI:

Lovely Professional Unitersity’s Jashanpreet and Chandigarh’s Gug Kaur won the men’s and women’s 400m in the fourth Khelo India University Games athletics in Guwahati on Monday. Kerala’s Jomon Joy took the men’s high jump gold while Jain’s Kusuma Ravada bagged the women’s long jump title.

The results (winners only): Men: 400m: Jashanpreet (Lovely Pro.) 47.71s; 110m hurdles: Sahil Jagdish Gedam (Mumbai) 14.60s; 3000m steeplechase: Nagaraj Venkatesha (Karnatak) 9:38.58s; 4x100m relay: Sambalpur Uni. (41.05s); high jump: Jomon Joy (Kerala) 2.13m; shot put: Parth Lakra (Manav Rachna) 17.60m; hammer throw: Gurdev Singh (Guru Kashi) 63.56m; 20,000m race walk: Bilin George Anto (MGU, Kottayam) 1:30:43.72s; decathlon: Abhijit Sanjay (6206 pts.).

Women: 400m: Gug Kaur (Chandigarh) 54.70s; 100m hurdles: Namayi Ruchitha (Jain) 14.57s; 3000m steeplechase: Bhagyashree Navale (Shri Govind Guru) 10:37.57s; 4x100m relay: Chaudhary Ranbir Singh Uni. (48.61s); long jump: Kusuma Ravada (Jain) 6.10m; hammer throw: Tanya Chaudhary (Chandigarh) 58.58m; 20,000m race walk: Mansi Negi (Chandigarh) 1:42:07.34s.

Sunday: Men: Triple jump: Narpinder Singh Maan (Panjab) 15.11m. Women: 10,000m: Pole vault: A. Deepika (Madras) 3.70m.

